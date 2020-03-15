KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Events and gatherings with 50 or more people with not be allowed in Kansas City for the next eight weeks, according to Mayor Quinton Lucas.
This decision was announced after the CDC released new guidance on Sunday afternoon in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Such a thing can be done under the authority of the mayor's state of emergency proclamation.
The mayor said that other local communities through the state will also be taking action.
The governor of Missouri said he and his administration "strongly urge the cancellation or suspension of public gatherings of 50 individuals or more."
The mayor of Independence said she is "discouraging" such gatherings.
Late on Sunday, Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. said he "will now prohibit" groups of 50 or more.
As the CDC did, all officials noted that this limitation does not apply to educational institutions, daycare facilities, or business operations.
