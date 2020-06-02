KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Mayor Quinton Lucas announced a new COVID-19 outbreak at Kansas City paper products plant during a news conference Tuesday evening.
The outbreak is tied to the Aspen Paper facility located at 4231 Clary Boulevard on the city’s east side.
The mayor noted that the Kansas City Health Department had tracked more than 200 patients back to the plant.
“We are not talking about COVID-19 as much as we were just a week ago, but it continues to be a significant challenge,” he said. “I think, certainly, that this outbreak shows us that.”
The first positive case was reported to the health department in mid-May, with case counts increasing each week. The company provided testing for employees late last week, at which point officials became aware of the scope of the outbreak.
Lucas added that the health department was working on mitigation tactics, including contact tracing, and working with the plant to follow up.
There are around 850 employees at the plant, with about 500 permanent and 375 temporary workers.
The plant is in Kansas City’s Third District, and many employees also live in the district.
