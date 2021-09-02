KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As you may know, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sued both Kansas City and Jackson County over their mask mandates.
Today, he released a letter he sent to Mayor Quinton Lucas and County Executive Frank White Jr., which he called guidance on the mandates.
In the letter, he said:
“I direct that any resident or visitor subject to any physical or legal disability—including any minor under the age of 18—is exempt from the mask-wearing mandate under Section 3.B.2 of the ordinance, provided that he or she (or a parent or guardian, in the case of minors) believes that wearing a mask or face covering will have any significant adverse impact on their personal, mental, or physical welfare.
It is also the legal direction of my office that face coverings or masks constitute ‘a substantial impairment to … health and well-being’ for minors, especially for young children, as medical studies have concluded.”
Later on Thursday, Mayor Lucas and County Executive White released the following joint statement:
“The Attorney General’s letter has no legal impact and makes no rational sense. Kansas City’s and Jackson County's orders remain in effect and we stand by them to keep our young people and all people safe, particularly at a time of rising infections for those 18 and under. We will protect the children of this community while the Attorney General continues to rail against responsible public health guidance to support his political campaign endeavors.”
