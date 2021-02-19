KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced updated COVID-19 guidelines for Kansas City effective at 10 p.m. Friday.
“I thank Kansas Citians and local businesses for their cooperation and for doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 over the past several months during a period where our region, much like the country, experienced a significant uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths,” said Lucas. “Back then, we said that these restrictions were meant to get us through a very tough moment—and they did. I am proud that due to these efforts, we have been slowly but surely curbing the infection rate in our community, with 10 weeks of decline in COVID-19 cases, taking us back down to early October levels. As we work to get more Kansas Citians vaccinated each day and continue to enforce common sense COVID-19 precautions, Kansas City government is also focused on economic recovery.”
“Based on case numbers and positive trends, the City will be rescinding the city-wide curfew for these establishments, consistent with early October rules to match early October case rates." continued Mayor Lucas. “Instead, City enforcement agencies will focus on holding accountable establishments and events that encourage or allow reckless behavior that threaten the health and safety of attendees; and our Health Department remains focused on getting vaccines in arms as quickly and equitably as possible. Moving forward, we must all continue to take personal responsibility and remain vigilant about taking necessary precautions to drive the infection rate down until all Kansas Citians are safe from this virus.”
Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. has issued the following statement today regarding Jackson County’s COVID-19 health order:
“At this time, I am in the process of evaluating the County’s current COVID-19 health order with our health department director and emergency management coordinator.
“Throughout this pandemic, the County has worked hard to keep its guidelines consistent with neighboring jurisdictions to lessen confusion and ensure compliance among businesses and residents. While we maintain that commitment, our decisions will continue to be guided by science and recommendations of public health experts.
“An announcement on changes, if any, to the County’s health order is not expected until late next week. If the guidelines are relaxed, it is important for everyone to remember that COVID-19 remains a serious threat to our community’s health and safety. Masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing are still necessary prevention practices until we can all get vaccinated.
“I am extremely grateful for the sacrifice, compassion and resilience our community has shown for nearly a year. If we continue to do our part, we will emerge from this pandemic safer and stronger than ever.”
