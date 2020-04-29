KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Mayor Quinton Lucas announced his plans for a soft launch of Kansas City’s reopening plans for businesses and organizations following coronavirus stay-home orders.
Lucas said the plan is part of a larger “10-10-10” plan to more fully reopen city businesses.
Starting at 12:01 a.m. on May 6, some non-essential businesses that are not open to the general public can bring employees back in to work.
The businesses must continue to follow social distancing guidelines, and the city is requiring that businesses continue to allow employees the option of working at home if they are concerned for their health.
Other businesses that are open to the public will be required to follow 10-10-10 rule, meaning they must limit customers in the business to 10 percent of building occupancy or 10 people, whichever is larger. They must also record the names, contact information and times when the customers come in and out of the businesses for anyone who comes in for 10 minutes or more.
Religious gatherings like weddings, church services and funerals can resume with 10 people inside a location and 50 people outside, as long as social distancing is maintained and names and contact information of attendees is kept.
There are still businesses that will remain under the earlier order of staying closed until May 15, including bars and restaurants, gyms, playgrounds and museums. City offices and community centers will also be closed until May 15, and when those businesses do reopen they will have to follow the 10-10-10 rules.
Lucas said if someone wants to report a business not following these guidelines they should call the city 311 line. Full details of the plan can be found online at KCMO.gov.
