KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Friday, the Mayor of Kansas City announced that the city’s stay-at-home order will not be extended past May 15.

At that point, KCMO “will move forward with responsible reopening.”

According to a release from Mayor Quinton Lucas, the decision came after “extensive consultation” with the KC Department of Public Health and the Greater KC Restaurant Association.

On Monday at noon, the mayor will hold a press conference to outline the reopening guideline for restaurants.

“Since COVID-19 struck our community, our objective has been simple: to slow the spread of this virus and to save lives,” said Mayor Lucas. “I am proud of our responsible, methodical reopening approach that has helped flatten the curve; as such, Kansas City will move forward with its responsible reopening next Friday, May 15. Still, the last several days have demonstrated the harm that can be caused by asymptomatic individuals walking around with this virus and consequently infecting others. As we continue working to increase our testing capacity and contact tracing capabilities, I implore all who can to continue working from home and to limit all non-essential outings. And, please, stay home if you are sick.”

