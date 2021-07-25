WARRENSBURG, MO (KCTV) --- Beginning Monday, everyone on Whiteman Air Force Base will be required to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.
Individuals on the base are required to wear a mask at all times when indoors and when social distancing isn't possible.
"Base public health officials observed recent increases in COVID-19 cases in Missouri and local counties and advised the updated guidance to improve installation protective measures against the growing risk of community spread," a news release about the decision says.
The mandate goes into effect on July 26.
