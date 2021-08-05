Face mask, taking off mask generic
Oscar Wong/Getty Images

PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday night, the Platte County Health Department unanimously approved a measure that would leave masking optional for businesses and schools there. 

The county had a mask mandate in place up until May, but removed it after other areas began lifting theirs. 

So, while many other parts of the metro had boards that made decisions tonight that mean residents will have to mask up when going out, Platte County is not one of them.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates on if the health department decides to have another meeting regarding masks or a possible mandate. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.