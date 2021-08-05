PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday night, the Platte County Health Department unanimously approved a measure that would leave masking optional for businesses and schools there.
The county had a mask mandate in place up until May, but removed it after other areas began lifting theirs.
So, while many other parts of the metro had boards that made decisions tonight that mean residents will have to mask up when going out, Platte County is not one of them.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates on if the health department decides to have another meeting regarding masks or a possible mandate.
