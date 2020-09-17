JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The Board of County Commissioners in Johnson County voted this afternoon to extend the mandatory mask mandate in the county.
However, many in the county are unhappy with the decision. More than 60 people signed up to stand at a podium and speak before the commissioners and voice their opinions on the mask mandate extension.
Despite the fact that Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s COVID-19 emergency declaration included a mandatory mask order until at least Oct. 15, counties individually have the ability to opt out of the mask order.
Back in July, Johnson County was at odds regarding following the governor’s mandate. They later voted 4-2, with one abstaining, in favor of following it.
On Thursday, after a meeting that lasted nearly 4.5 hours and a 4-3 vote, the county will extend its mask mandate.
It’s decision that many who spoke before the commissioners are frustrated about.
“We all went through a lot of work, sent a lot of information, spent a lot of time here to give our input and it’s like, after the vote, it felt like our input meant absolutely nothing,” one person said.
“I feel and a number of us feel that it should be ‘if we want to wear a face mask we can,’ but the mandate of making us wear this is not sitting well with the public,” another person said.
