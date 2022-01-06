LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Masks are returning to the Lee's Summit School District effective Friday through Feb. 3.
The vote was 6-1.
Now, masks will be required for all students beginning on Friday.
Since returning back to class this week, 247 students have tested positive for COVID-19 and 406 students were "close contacts" to a positive case.
Fifty-eight staff members also tested positive and an additional 47 were close contacts.
The vote comes about two weeks after a mask mandate for younger students expired on Dec. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.