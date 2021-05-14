Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball

A woman and her dog walk past Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals baseball team, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The start of the regular season, which was set to start on Thursday, is on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Masks will no longer be required at Kauffman Stadium, the Kansas City Royals announced. 

"We are lifting our mask mandate for fully vaccinated fans," the Royals said in a brief statement. "Masks are recommended for non-vaccinated individuals."

