KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Masks will no longer be required at Kauffman Stadium, the Kansas City Royals announced.
"We are lifting our mask mandate for fully vaccinated fans," the Royals said in a brief statement. "Masks are recommended for non-vaccinated individuals."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.