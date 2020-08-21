Surgical mask on white background

Surgical mask on white background

 (Getty Images: MoMo Productions)

CLAY COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Clay County Public Health Department has extended its public health emergency order "until further notice."

The order includes the requirement of masks being worn in all areas of public accommodation.

The county will remain in Phase 2, Step 2 of its COVID-19 recovery plan, which allows schools to reopen and youth sports leagues to resume.

You can read the public order here

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.