DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A new emergency public health order that will require masks in public spaces in Douglas County will go into effect Friday.
The order applies to those 2 years old and older.
According to the county, the order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and then the Douglas County Commission will discuss extending it by 30 days during their meeting on Jan. 12.
"The public health order, recommended by Douglas County Unified Command, includes:
- An individual mask order. Any person in Douglas County should wear a mask or face covering when: inside or in line to enter any indoor public space, obtaining healthcare services, waiting for or riding on public transportation, or while outdoors and unable to maintain a 6-foot distance between individuals who do not reside together.
- A business mask order. All businesses or organizations in Douglas County must require employees, customers, visitors, members or members of the public to wear a mask or face covering when: working in any public space, working where food is prepared or packaged, or in any enclosed area where people are present and unable to maintain a 6-foot distance.
There are exemptions to the order. These include:
- Persons with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering.
- Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing.
- Persons engaged in religious services, ceremonies or activities.
- Persons who are seated at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverages while they are actively eating or drinking.
- Persons engaged in a court-related proceeding."
A release from the county says that the ongoing impact of the delta variant, plus the arrival of omicron, plus the flu season is "creating challenges for the community and healthcare providers" throughout the county.
"As of Jan. 3, there were 1,538 active cases reported in Douglas County, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health," the release says. "The 14-day moving average for new cases is at 89 cases per day, a record high for the county."
