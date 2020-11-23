MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Governor Kelly’s mask mandate will go into effect in Miami County.
With just a few days left for Kansas counties to come up with their own mask mandate or opt-out of Governor Laura Kelly's, Miami County decided Monday it will be part of the governor's order.
A resolution to opt-out was voted down 3-2.
That means Miami County residents will be under the governor's mask order.
The governor announced last week she was putting a mask mandate in place, but counties can also come up with their own, opt-in or opt-out.
As of Monday, 63 counties do not have a mask order in place, 19 are following the governor's order and 23 have their own in place.
