MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Governor Kelly’s mask mandate will go into effect in Miami County.

With just a few days left for Kansas counties to come up with their own mask mandate or opt-out of Governor Laura Kelly's, Miami County decided Monday it will be part of the governor's order.

A resolution to opt-out was voted down 3-2.

That means Miami County residents will be under the governor's mask order.

The governor announced last week she was putting a mask mandate in place, but counties can also come up with their own, opt-in or opt-out.

As of Monday, 63 counties do not have a mask order in place, 19 are following the governor's order and 23 have their own in place.