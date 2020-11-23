CLINTON, MO (KCTV) - The Clinton City Council approved a mask mandate effective immediately.

Clinton City Council members met Monday afternoon and all but one member voted for the mandate.

“Except as otherwise provided in this ordinance all persons age ten years old and above who are present within the jurisdiction of the City of Clinton are required to wear a clean Face Mask any time they are, or will be, in contact with other people who are not household members and when outside of private residences,” the ordinance stated.

You can read the full ordinance below.

Earlier this month, a civil emergency was declared in Clinton as coronavirus cases rose in the community. According to the order issued by the city's leadership on November 13th, the community had a positivity rate of 29 percent.

On November 11th, Clinton Schools announced the high school would move to a virtual learning model until November 20th. Clinton Schools are closed this week, November 23rd through November 27th, for the Thanksgiving Holiday.