KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Wednesday is the beginning of Mayor Quinton Lucas’ “soft re-opening.” Non-essential businesses in Kansas City that do not have clients come and go into their offices are allowed to operate.
It’s still a little bit of a ghost town in downtown Kansas City Wednesday evening. Not much traffic, plenty of parking everywhere, and not too many people out and about.
Businesses that were allowed to open their offices back up on Wednesday include everything from law offices, advertising agencies, engineering firms, really any business that doesn’t serve the public directly with a bunch of people in and out of the building.
Those businesses would still have to operate under Mayor Quinton Lucas’ 10-10-10 plan which would mean they only have 10 percent capacity or 10 people or less inside.
A lot of businesses downtown fall into that category, but KCTV5 News didn’t find many taking advantage.
Mayor Lucas says a lot of people in the city are still fearful of the virus and are choosing to take precautions.
“Frankly, I’m proud of them. I think it goes to show that despite whatever folks we have that are shouting for everything to be back open, that the public isn’t there yet. And the public really wants to make sure everybody is safe instead,” Mayor Lucas said.
“It’s an eerie experience going into an office that you’ve not been into in six, seven, eight weeks,” Injury Attorney Mike Dipasquali said.
Dipasquali runs a law firm inside a Wesport building with about 75 employees. He is choosing not to have anyone back in the office just yet.
“I just didn’t feel comfortable sending them back again. Safety of clients, safety of staff. That’s our primary concern,” Dipasquali said.
KCTV5 News heard that same sentiment from people who work in office spaces downtown.
Jason Barker has been the only person on his floor in the highrise he works in, he thought Wednesday would be different.
“I haven’t seen any of the regular people that I would normally see on a normal day,” Barker said.
He says there wasn’t any more traffic on his commute Wednesday than Tuesday or last week. And there still aren’t the usual amount of vehicles downtown.
“I get rockstar parking every day. Like right by the door,” Barker said.
People KCTV5 News spoke with on the streets of downtown were either essential workers who never stopped going to work or just residents living downtown going for a walk.
When offices do re-open, there will be a lot of changes. Some are required by the city ordinance and government guidelines and some by choice of the business.
“Somethings that we’re doing now, I’m going to tell you we’re going to do it coming forward. We found that we were doing the wrong things before and now we’re doing it a better way. Not necessarily wrong, but just better,” Dispasquali said.
