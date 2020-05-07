KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Have you been dealing with restless nights or bizarre dreams lately? We’ve reported that it could actually be attributed to the coronavirus, now here’s the science behind why that is.
With everything that’s been going on in our lives with the coronavirus, we wanted to know what people have been dreaming about at night.
“I have been dreaming about getting married and I got married on my porch on Saturday despite COVID,” said Lauren Chapin.
“Being in NASCAR, sometimes I’m a rocket scientist, mostly I’m dreaming about teaching computer software,” said Daniel Goodrich.
“I see a nice house, maybe another baby with some dogs with a white picket fence,” said Britney Key. “My dreams have been telling me to get it together.”
However, some people’s dreams lately have been less than enjoyable.
“Sleep has been a little bit more chaotic, it’s been more irregular patterns, and definitely been more like aggressive dreams or like more threatening,” said Ethan Peterson, from South Dakota.
If that sounds familiar to you, 1) you’re not alone and 2) with the stressful times like the coronavirus outbreak, doctors say it’s normal.
“Depending on what your experience is with the pandemic, it will be reflected in your dreams,” said Dr. Suzanne Stevens, an M.D., a neurologist, and the director of the Sleep Medicine Clinic at The University of Kansas Health System.
Dr. Stevens said those working in the healthcare industry may dream about work.
“Health care workers, they are undergoing trauma -- psychological trauma -- with what they see every day,” Stevens said. “Health care workers in the midst of this they tend to dream more about the actual situations they are in.”
Those not on the front lines still worry about the lockdown, financial issues, or family. Stevens said their dreams are different.
“Their dreams are more anxiety-provoking,” explained Stevens. “They can be directly fearful of being infected. It can be zombies that become a metaphor for this invisible alien that could attack you.”
Lastly, there is a category called "lockdown dreams,” where you feel like you’ve done something wrong and you just want to escape.
Doctors said that if you want to give these unusual dreams the boot, as well as the tossing and turning at night, take a hard look at your day.
“It’s the balance of positivity to negativity that will impact our quality of sleep and also our dreams,” Stevens said.
Stevens said one possible solution is to make sure you find time for joy and relaxation.
