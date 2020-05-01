OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A manufacturing company in Olathe has joined the national fight to limit the spread of the coronavirus. As it turns out, the company had to “think inside the box” in order to help.
John Gunderson is the president of Excellerate Manufacturing. They’re located in Wisconsin and locally in Olathe.
The company focuses on manufacturing electrical innovations in the construction industry.
“We are a manufacturer of electrical distribution products,” Gunderson said. “E-houses, containerized power solutions, electrical productivity products.”
Since the coronavirus outbreak happened, they’ve added a new item to the list. It might look like just an average storage container but once you go inside, you’ll realize it’s a completely different story.
They’ve been able to convert storage containers that were typically used as portable electrical rooms on construction sites into deployable emergency medical units.
“The look and feel of it will be just like an exam room in a medical facility,” said Gunderson.
It’s a portable setup that’s already received much interest nationwide. It can be used in many ways; as a coronavirus testing site or as additional patient care space.
“There is an office space in the middle for healthcare, there’s potential patient units on each side with access, so it’s really flexible,” explained Gunderson.
They’re flexible enough that he hopes they will be a great support in fighting coronavirus throughout the nation.
“I could see them East Coast, West Coast, really anywhere where a health care provider or a testing facility is required,” he said.
Excellerate Manufacturing currently has 15 units in production. They’re in various levels of completion.
Their first unit order set to be taken to Idaho next week.
