WICHITA, KS (KCTV) -- A man at a Wichita facility who tested positive for COVID-19 will be transferred to the prison in Lansing.
Randall Bowman with the Kansas Department of Corrections confirmed to KCTV5 News on Sunday that an individual at the Wichita Work Release Facility had tested positive.
The facility is a "minimum-custody," all-male, satellite unit of Winfield Correctional according to the DOC's website. It can hold 250 inmates.
According to Bowman, the reason for transferring the man to Lansing is because there are cell houses where he can be isolated.
He said the design of the Wichita facility doesn't provide separate spaces.
"Lansing has the brand new cell houses we had not moved into when CV started across the nation," he said, "so we can move them into these buildings for isolation."
KCTV5 News has previously reported about a riot that happened at Lansing on Thursday. It reportedly began due to inmates' concerns about COVID-19.
In a video that surfaced on social media, one inmate can be heard saying, “That’s what they get for not giving us no healthcare for the coronavirus!”
However, a specific cause for that riot has not been officially determined.
