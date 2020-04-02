PLEASANT HILL, MO (KCTV) -- If you've been to the grocery store in the past couple weeks, you've probably noticed that some household staples are hard to come by.
In Pleasant Hill, a man wants to let people access one of those items from their own backyard but he might have to ruffle a few feathers to do it.
The small town seems quieter than usual these days.
“You don't see nearly as many people as you usually would,” Briant Barker said.
Lately, Barker has noticed something else absent from Pleasant Hill at the grocery store.
“The first thing I noticed was no eggs,” he said.
Barker grew up on a farm and his friends in the country own some hens.
It's something Barker had hoped to start when he moved to Pleasant Hill.
“I thought, ‘We're in a small rural town. Yay! I can have some chickens,’” he said. “Then I found out there was an ordinance against it.”
He believes it's time for a change, so he's drafted a new city code and started an online petition to bring to the city council that would allow chickens in town
“I felt like it was an opportunity to provide our own food,” he explained.
Chickens usually lay about an egg a day and farm fresh eggs tend to last longer than what you get at the store.
“They're good to have in your yard, just for composting and bugs,” said Kelly Erdman with Red Barn Ranch. “They'll eat more bugs than anything.”
In the past, similar proposals have run afowl of local lawmakers. A city spokesperson told us they'd consider Barker's proposal, but it might take a few weeks to get it on the agenda and go through public comments.
“I want people to be more knowledgeable about where their food comes from,” Barker said. “It's not just a grocery store shelf.”
Barker won't count his chickens before they hatch, but he believes egg layers would help feed more people cooped up at home.
By the way, Pleasant Hill’s high school mascot is The Roosters, named for a large hatchery that used to be there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.