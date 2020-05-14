KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Non-essential businesses in Kansas City are allowed to reopen on Friday under the 10-10-10 guidelines, but some businesses that have already reopened are taking those guidelines even further.
On Thursday, Abby Dodge spoke with Made in KC to see how their first day in operation was going.
Made in KC is a smaller retail store, so it’s allowed to reopen. However, they are following a long list of guidelines.
For example, before you step in the store it’s strongly encouraged you put on your mask. Then, you’re greeted with a welcome sign and a jug of hand sanitizer.
Checkout is paperless and any ice cream or coffee is ordered to-go.
Plus, they’re only allowing 30 people in the store at one time. That’s below the 10 percent guideline put out by the city.
Dodge spoke with the store’s owner, Keith Bradley, and he said their business model makes unraveling the city’s guidelines all the more complicated.
“We’ve always walked a fine line, particularly at this store where we offer café service, bar service, ice cream and we’re primarily registered as retail,” he said. “So, we want to make sure that we are erring on the side of caution and safety.”
The bar area is an element of the store that isn’t open right now. They aren’t planning to reopen that until all bars in Kansas City can reopen.
