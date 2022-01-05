KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City leaders will start discussing a potential reinstatement of masking orders in Kansas City at Thursday's council meeting.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told KCTV5 that "all options are on the table."
According to the dashboard with Kansas City numbers, hospitalization numbers mirror what we saw a year ago, before vaccines were widely available.
Weekly positivity rates have increased to the highest number Kansas City has seen since the pandemic.
“It is a big city, but I would like to see us get back to the type of order we had before the Christmas holiday," Lucas said.
Lucas said there are obstacles in the way, including from the Missouri Attorney General's Office.
“I know there are people saying, ‘why don’t you do something about it right now, today?’ We’re trying to make sure if we do something, it’s something that will stick, something that will stand up in court," Lucas said.
While some school districts in the metro dropped their mask requirements, Hickman Mills never has.
The district anticipates keeping those policies in place if the numbers remain as they are.
“We’ve had a huge impact on our community," said Yaw Obeng, the Hickman Mills Superintendent. "We’ve had several deaths among staff, so it makes it real. When we talk about mitigating strategies, people understand why we’re doing it.”
Discussions on masking at city hall will start tomorrow at the 2 p.m. business session and potentially continue on into the full council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.