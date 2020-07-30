KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Among the projects people have taken on at home this spring and summer is a little cleaning.
So, KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers took a look at how people are getting rid of old junk through yard sales or more drastic measures.
If you're looking for a deal, Jeff Pennington's driveway has a little bit of everything.
“You can't find these anywhere,” he said. “We've noticed a lot of stuff we don't need, don't use.”
It’s stuff his family has been wanting to get rid of for a while, such as outgrown clothes, toys, and collectibles that might interest someone else.
“We waited ‘til things died down a little bit,” he said. “It's hot but we felt it was a little safer.”
For many families, time at home is time to sort through items that have sat unused for years and decide what's worth keeping and what's not.
“We've had a lot of people tell us they're going through all their stuff,” Pennington said. “They've had time to go through their stuff.”
Then there's the improvement projects people are taking on at home. Dumpster rentals have been good business for 1-800-JUNKPRO in Kansas City. Chad Wheeler's crews dropped one off Thursday for a family replacing their backyard fence.
“It's been very steady,” Wheeler said. “A lot of people are working on projects they're putting off.”
They've also been doing removals for some clients, taking extra precautions to wear masks and conduct contactless sales for people who've been “quaran-cleaning.”
“It happens all the time,” Wheeler said. “People are happy to see us because they want to get rid of their stuff.”
The Penningtons hope their clutter will be another family's treasure.
“I like things to have a life and a purpose for a while,” Pennington said.
Now seems to be as good a time as any to let go of the extras.
