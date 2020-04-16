KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The World Health Organization is urging countries to limit alcohol sales during coronavirus lockdowns because they say drinking alcoholic beverages makes it harder to fight off infections like the coronavirus.
So, KCTV5’s Betsy Webster took a look at the impact of alcohol on the immune system.
She caught up with people picking up provisions at Gomer’s on Thursday, from the hard stuff, to a six-pack, to even a 12-pack.
They said:
“It’s kind of just my way to celebrate during this dark time.”
“I think I will pick up another six-pack of Rolling Rock tomorrow.”
“You kind of feel the urge when you don’t have anything to do. Like, ‘Might as well drink a little bit.’”
“It’s one point of the social aspect that I can keep going and it does make me feel like there’s something going on.”
“There’s so much negativity that we see, and we just want to knock off the edge a little bit and enjoy ourselves.”
This week, however, the World Health Organization’s Europe Regional Office warned that now is the worst time to knock one back because: “Alcohol compromises the body’s immune system... Therefore, people should minimize their alcohol consumption at any time and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
An immunologist with the University of Kansas Health System said the link to immune suppression has been out there for decades but is especially relevant to coronavirus.
She explained there’s evidence excessive drinkers have impaired function of the immune cells that work to keep our respiratory tract functioning properly, putting them at risk for pneumonia.
“I’m not surprised by that,” one shopper said. “Drinking’s not good for you, we all know that.”
Most of the shoppers Betsy spoke with noted that they’re not drinking a bunch.
Moderate drinking is considered one drink for women and two for men.
“Two drinks have me wobbly,” one shopper said. “I don’t need much.”
As for those used to more than two in a day, they say, “Hey, I’m not getting drunk and I’m staying isolated.”
One shopper said, “I mean, I wash my hands when I go out. I wash my hands when I come in. And, drinking has not really been an issue for me.”
