KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There’s new buzz about a mask requirement in Kansas City and there’s concern about what that could mean without any such rules in neighboring Johnson County, Kansas.
So, KCTV5’s Betsy Webster got feedback from both sides of the state line on Thursday.
A handful of people hit the patio at Power & Light at night. The servers were all masked up.
“For in stores, it’s good and, like, I get it,” said Mia Carreon from KCK. “But outside and everything, no.”
Kansas City’s mayor raised the topic today in a tweet that got more than 60 comments. “Kansas City, Missouri is absolutely considering a requirement of masks in buildings,” he said.
Then, he was emphatic when questioned in person.
His current executive order, which expires next week, already requires masks in some contexts. Specifically, for staff at non-essential businesses like hair salons and restaurants. For customers, it’s currently just a recommendation.
Harvey Gray also has to wear one on the city bus and is all for expanding the rules.
“I’d like to see it go further, simply because of the trouble that they’re having with people that are upset about wearing them,” he said. “It’s like, what’s more important? Your health or your opinion?”
Across the state line in Johnson County, Kansas the key word is “voluntary.” There’s a host of recommendations but zero government requirements.
Over in KCMO, the mayor had strong words about that divide as he described a recent lunch in JoCo.
He said, “Servers weren’t wearing masks. It didn’t seem like social distancing rules were being followed. This is the very sort of thing that can cause an outbreak. And, as somebody whose city borders Johnson County, I find it troubling.”
Michaela Wilson from KCK said, “That’s not really that fair because they’re not being protected over there and if someone comes right over here...”
At a HyVee in Mission, Kansas, Webster found few people willing to comment. However, one man did have strong feelings about the need for collaboration and consistency.
Randy Knight from Overland Park said, “Some people think that they just don’t need to wear them. Then, they cross the line where they have to wear them. Then, they get mad and start a fuss. They want to argue about it.”
Mayor Lucas plans to announce specifics on his next executive order sometime on Friday or Monday.
