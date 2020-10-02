KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The president getting sick shows just how widespread this virus has become and the implications for cities across the nation.
Health officials hope people in Kansas City will see high-profile cases like the president's not as a partisan issue, but as a lesson.
It's the story at the top of everyone's mind today.
“I don't wish sickness or anything like that on anybody,” said Esian Henderson.
“It's unfortunate that anyone gets sick,” Alice Hewitt said.
“Just pray for a speedy recovery,” said Sarale Gilliam.
After news emerged of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump contracting the coronavirus, doctors at the University of Kansas Health System fielded questions about what cases like those can teach us about its spread.
“It doesn't care who you are, or what political party you're in,” said Steven Stites, with the University of Kansas Health System. “It doesn't care about how much money you make or even if you're president of the United States.”
During the conference, they noted that the president does have risk factors that could contribute to the severity of his illness but that his access to the world's best health care will likely lead to a good outcome.
They hope stories like this one will sway people who may not be taking the pandemic seriously.
“Maybe a message here that we are all vulnerable and susceptible to a virus that doesn't care,” said Stites.
As Kansas Citians return to places like shops and restaurants on the Plaza, it's a reminder to keep yourself and others safe, no matter who you are.
“It highlights we need each other as a community and as a nation,” said Sarale.
