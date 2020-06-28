KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Today is Sunday and starting at midnight, Kansas City, Missouri’s mandate of capacity limits inside businesses expires. That’s for every kind of business except for bars.
However, with that mandate going away, there’s a new one requiring face masks to be worn in all public indoor spaces.
So KCTV5’s Leslie Aguilar spent the day asking how locals feel about the changes.
Walking around the plaza, you see mix of masked and unmasked shoppers. Of course, there are mixed opinions on being required to wear them.
“I think the science is there,” said Lyle Simpson. “I mean, we need to do it.”
“I think it’s ridiculous and it’s not gonna do anything at all to help anything,” said Jared Burns.
“I have mixed emotions about it, but if I need to be obedient then I will,” Riquel Grey said.
Experts say masks will help stop the spread of the virus by keeping droplets from the nose and mouth from spreading to other people. It’s there to protect others… Not you.
“I think if we can get this thing under control and get it over with, everything will get back to normal hopefully,” Pat Kilgore said.
KCMO isn’t the only jurisdiction to make the mask mandate, either.
Wyandotte County’s mask requirement starts Tuesday. It applies to all public indoor spaces including businesses, workplaces, and places of worship. The only exceptions are for people under two years old or people with medical conditions. Those with medical conditions will be required to wear a face shield instead.
“I think it should be required because this is real,” Angie Barwick said. “This is real. I’ve had some people, friends, pass away. So, this is really real.”
“It’s not going to stop me from working or doing anything else,” Matthew Dennis said. “It just gets annoying because I have these,” he added, gesturing at his glasses.
We also wanted to know what the mask requirement will be like for business owners.
Casey Simmons co-owns A Store Named Stuff and they’ve required masks since reopening May 15th.
“We just really haven’t had a lot of pushback,” she said. “Sometimes they don’t have one with them. They’re just like, ‘Oh, I forgot my mask, I was in the neighborhood,’ and I’ll say, ‘We have a disposable one for you,’ and they’re like, ‘Great. That’s awesome.’ The rarest occasion is people who say, ‘I won’t wear a mask,’ and I say, ‘Then I’m very sorry, we can’t have you shop at our store today.’”
Simmons said that’s only happened three times.
Although it’s not ideal to lose even one customer, she believes it’s worth it. The only people running the store right now are her and her sister.
“If we get sick, we will have to close down the store completely,” she said. “So, for us, we hate to lose a sale or an opportunity to have a customer. But that would be… That’s a lot less negative impact than if we had to close for weeks to get past having coronavirus.”
She looks forward to the day the signs telling people to wear a mask aren’t needed outside her store, but as long as the virus is spreading then masks will be required.
