OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The stimulus bill from the federal government could offer relief to millions of Americans. That’s especially true when it comes to the $1,200 that will be sent to most Americans making less than $75,000 a year.
So, KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers spent Friday looking into some of the fine print.
He went to one neighborhood near 115th and Metcalf to see what that aid could possibly look like on your street.
That area is a block where nearly everyone could see some sort of benefit from the stimulus package; there's businesses, homes, and people in need of a hand.
Like most people in the apartments in the area, the last couple weeks have hit Chris Jackson pretty hard.
“It's completely flipped everything upside down,” he said. “It's a mess, no one has the answers.”
He lost his job as a server two weeks ago, then there was the message his landlord sent out.
“We got a pretty cold letter,” he said.
It reminds residents that rent is due at the first of the month and implies that they could evict people down the road who don't pay.
“They're going to enforce it as soon as they can,” he explained.
For him, a $1,200 check offers relief, but it could take several weeks for that money to arrive and the rent is due Wednesday.
“Money now is more valuable than money two weeks from now,” Jackson said.
Right around the corner from where he lives is a shopping center with small businesses and restaurants. They're eligible for $350 billion in small interest loans.
Shawn McClenny owns Kanza Hall, which had to lay off 75 people this month. A loan would help him reopen in a few weeks if it's safe to do so.
“Right now, it's devastating,” he said. “I'm glad they're doing something for the American people. We got to keep the economy going.”
Down the street from his business is a medical center. The bill includes $100 billion in grants for healthcare providers.
Schools will get around $30 billion and college loan payments will be suspended.
There’s also $25 billion for public transportation assistance.
It also expands accessibility to groceries through food stamps and farm aid.
“That's great,” Jackson said. “I'll definitely accept the help. I definitely need it.”
Luckily, he has saved enough to pay his lease another month. However, money will still be tight for him and his neighbors.
“I'm glad they're helping, it's just not going to get here soon enough,” Jackson said.
The package also has provisions to keep the president or members of Congress from receiving those benefits.
