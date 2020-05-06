KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - It looks like the youth baseball season will make a comeback in a matter of weeks, after play was delayed because of the coronavirus.
Since the coronavirus outbreak, young baseball players on both sides of the state line have been staying ready, until they get the signal to go.
Coach Charlie Hovey owns Precision Baseball in Kansas, a club with seven teams, ranging from ages 10 to 18. Some of his players are gradually starting to hit the field.
“Starting to do one-on-ones instruction again and then hopefully doing some small group next week,” Hovey said.
And he hopes by the end of May, there will be games.
“Fingers crossed! We hope for the best,” Hovey exclaimed.
Meanwhile, 43 miles away in Liberty, Missouri, Coach Ronnie Espeland of the Mayhem Brewers, is doing the same thing.
“Driveway drills hit up a couple of parks when we can,” Espeland said.
But despite being separated by state lines, both coaches expect the game they know and love will look a lot different.
“There’s a lot of ideas being floated around I hope they don’t change the game so much that it’s not the same game,” Hovey said.
Youth baseball in St Louis has already implemented some guidelines for their play starting soon.
Some of the changes include six feet of social distancing between the players and the coaches at all times. As for the folks in the dugout, only three players are allowed at a time, but that’s not all, all umpiring will be done behind the pitcher’s mound giving 6- feet spacing.
As for catchers, they are going to have to be a little further back, six feet behind the front of home plate.
“Six feet behind the plate, there’s going to be a lot of good pitches that are going to be called balls I’m afraid,” Hovey said.
“Those rules are really not considered baseball, that’s like backyard baseball,” Espeland said.
These are guidelines both coaches have heard floating around locally, but none of which have been made official.
“We need to keep everyone safe but at the same time these kids need something to look forward to again,” Hovey said.
According to North Kansas City area baseball, they have guidelines to help reduce the spread during play but won’t be releasing them at this time.
As for the Kansas side, Coach Hovey says Blue Valley will be announcing their guidelines sometime this week.
