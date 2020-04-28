WEATHERBY LAKE, MO (KCTV) - Face Masks are in high demand right now and a local woman is stepping in to help turn out some special masks for a special group of people.
It’s an idea that started in Florida and has now reached Kansas City using all of our resources to create the things we need most right now, and there is an army of volunteers stepping up to help.
“Normally we have a huge garbage bag that is stuffed with them,” Mary Kanatzar with Children’s Mercy Hospital said.
Kanatzar has worked at Children’s Mercy in the operating room for decades and says they easily go through 60 to 100 of sheets each day that are used to sterilize instruments in the operating room. When they’re finished they toss them, until now.
“So it was really exciting they came up with the idea,” Kanatzar said.
A doctor in Florida realized each sheet could turn out about 10 masks in a time when they’re desperately needed. That’s when someone at Children’s Mercy reached out to Janet Ogden.
“She sent out an email to all of her sewing friends, ‘I need help!” Of course,” Janet Ogden who is sewing masks for Children’s Mercy said laughing.
Ogden and her daughter had just finished a batch for St. Lukes and jumped on the chance to help at Children’s Mercy. For them, it’s in the blood.
Ogden’s daughter Rachel makes the fourth generation in her family to sew for Children’s Mercy.
“They were called the ‘tourney mercy sewing circle’ and they made all sorts of receiving blankets they actually to make clothes for little kids,” Ogden said.
And now they make masks and while the material is a little different than what they’re used to working with.
“It’s a little bit different because you don’t pin it, they don’t want any pinholes in this fabric,” Ogden said
The love put into each mask is the same.
“What little this helps we’re hoping it makes a difference,” Ogden said
And there’s no doubt for the doctors, nurses and families at Children’s Mercy, it is.
“It feels very rewarding,” Ogden said.
