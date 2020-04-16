OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Let’s face it; juggling work and sudden homeschooling duties can be tough. Distractions are everywhere.
When a viewer sent KCTV5’s Emily Rittman videos from one of many local teachers pulling out all the stops to keep kids engaged and learning from home, we wanted to share them with you.
“Greetings, first graders. We are in the depths of an Olathe forest on a hunt for digraphs and vowel sounds. Come with me. Oh! I see one right now!”
Ridgeview Elementary First Grade teacher Mrs. Tracy Zager is making weekly videos for every first grader in the Olathe Public Schools District to help them continue reading lessons from home.
Zager said, “I was like, ‘What can I do to make it interesting and fun? To keep them tuning in every week? They are either going to love my crazy or hate it. I hope they tune in wondering what I am going to do next.’”
With the help of Halloween costumes, accents, and wigs, Tracy Zager tackles reading while her coworkers create unique videos for math, science, social studies, and other subjects.
Many kids and parents are thankful for extra effort.
“I like her costumes,” Ramone Garcia-Adams, one of her students. “I love her teaching.”
“Teachers don’t get enough credit,” said parent Erin Adams.
“We miss you so, so much,” Zager said. “I don’t know how many teachers I talked to sobbing the first week. This was big. This has never, ever happened before.”
When schools closed, a continuous learning committee quickly assembled in Olathe to figure out how to teach from a distance.
Teachers are recording video lessons from home while other staff work behind the scenes to upload and print paper worksheets. Their goal is to give kids a friendly, consistent face to continue learning.
“I just want to tell parents to hang in there,” Zager said. “As a parent myself, it is a lot. If you don’t do everything all in one day, that’s okay.”
Teachers hope to one day meet back up with their current students before they officially move on to the next grade. Until then, they want their students to know they are loved and missed.
