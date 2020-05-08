LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Teachers are finding creative ways to connect with their students during this pandemic.
On Friday, KCTV5’s Abby Dodge talked to a few that are using an activity with an ode to the past to keep in touch.
When Dodge was in school, they read the book “Flat Stanley” and took him on adventures with them. Dodge even mailed hers to her cousin in a different state.
Now, teachers are giving him an upgrade and a familiar face.
“They really miss being around their friends,” said second grade teacher Kristen Wimberly. “They miss the school atmosphere and, of course, they miss their teachers and we miss them.”
“We created little flat teachers that we actually put our faces on and then mailed to the kids,” said Ashley Andrews, who teaches the same grade.
“I wanted to say hello, even from far away,” Wimberly said. “We didn’t get to say goodbye, so why should we start now?”
Teachers are connecting with students from far away. They’ve played Mario Kart, colored pictures, and indulged in the occasional funnel cake.
“So, it’s been really fun and I think they’ve enjoyed something different,” Andrews said.
Andrews said she mailed her lookalikes without warning her students. For Rylee Bruns, the surprise was well received.
“I was so, I was so happy because I don’t get to see Ms. Andrews because of this virus and now I have a copy of her,” Bruns said.
“It definitely helps the connection stay there,” her mother said.
“My next adventure will be taking a picture with my dog,” Bruns said.
Andrews said, “If I can be with them, even just in paper form, it’s better than not getting to be with them at all.”
She said she’s hoping to see some students over the summer for summer school. However, everyone is still waiting to see how quickly we can get back to in-person learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.