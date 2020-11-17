KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Back in March people ordered their groceries days in advance, so they didn’t have to step foot inside stores.
Sometimes shoppers didn’t get all the items they needed, like toilet paper. Some stores set limits to ward of stockpiling.
It’s starting to feel like déjà vu. Across the country people are starting to pick up a few extra rolls of toilet paper and paper towels.
KCTV5 News checked on local stores to see if they are running low.
“I’m worried about people doing that, but I sure hope they don’t,” said shopper Denice Drummond.
It’s not happening in every store, but viewers sent us photos of empty shelves across the metro.
Target in Liberty and Walmart in Gladstone were almost completely out of paper products.
“Yes, I am concerned,” said shopper Joy Perkins.
Perkins said she’s loyal to certain brands.
“That’s why I always try to stay stocked up,” said Perkins.
It might become a hot commodity yet again, but toilet paper isn’t the only thing people are stocking up on. A local art supply shop owner says Kansas Citians are finding their creative side.
“It’s just a time where you can let your mind wander and not think about what’s going on in your daily life,” said Michelle Bland, Creative-Coldsnow owner.
Bland said amateur and professional artists kept her store busy this weekend.
“People are being creative and thinking outside the box,” said Bland.
The stockpile sales are keeping her competitive with the big box stores.
