LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Finally, some good news. Jobs are starting to come back to the United States. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the jobless rate fell to around 13% and that is better than economists predicted.
Some businesses are seeing this firsthand. At one shop, customers and workers are returning.
For example, beauty is back at Scott Anderson's studio in Lenexa.
“The demand was pent up,” he said. “People are actively booking.”
He owns The Amazing Lash, which reopened in May after closing for two months.
“The medical side of it was concerning and the economic part of it, as it progressed, was concerning, too,” he said.
The shop had to furlough most of its workers through the crisis but now everyone's back.
“We've hired all 13 of our workers back, and we're even hiring two more,” he said.
And, things are going well even while taking extra precautions with clients.
“It's awesome,” said Jaime Grahovac, an employee. “Since we've been open the past three weeks, we've been busy. Everyone's in and getting their lashes done.”
Part of the reason is that more places are allowed to open back up. As people start venturing out, they're looking for more goods and services. So, businesses are hiring to meet their demands.
“We're happy to be there for guests and customers and do it in a safe way,” Anderson said.
Anderson hopes the U.S. will continue to emerge from this recession so his shop can keep its clients looking their best.
“It's going to get better,” he said. “Everyone has to do the right thing and take precautions. Do it safely and it will all work out.”
