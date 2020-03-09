LADUE, Mo. (AP) — Two Catholic schools in suburban St. Louis will be closed for a week after close relatives of the first person in Missouri to become ill with the new coronavirus attended a dance with students, and Amtrak is notifying those who took the same train from Chicago as the infected woman that they may have been exposed.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said at a news conference Sunday that the patient’s family was told on Thursday to self quarantine at their home in Ladue, Missouri, after the young woman returned home from Italy and was sick but had not yet been confirmed as having COVID-19. But Page said the woman's family didn't follow the health department's instructions, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School in Frontenac said in a message to parents that the father and sister of the infected woman attended the father-daughter dance Saturday night at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton, Missouri. KSDK reports that they left as soon as they learned about the positive test result. The two schools have a combined total of 431 students.
They also apparently attended a pre-dance gathering at the house of a family whose children attend Villa and the private John Burroughs School in Ladue. John Burroughs School head Andy Abbott said Monday that a small number of Burroughs students went to the home after the father and daughter left, according to information posted on the school's website. Although the students had no direct exposure, they won't be allowed to return to school for two weeks, a period that includes spring break.
Page said health officials have told the father “that he must remain in his home or they will issue a formal quarantine that will require him and the rest of his family to stay in their home by the force of law."
KCTV5 News asked school districts in the Metro about plans if they were to get an actual case.
“It is of course something we are very vigilant about and concerned about. But we’re not panicked about,” Superintendent of Olathe Public Schools Josh Allison said.
Of the eleven larger districts KCTV5 News called, several simply directed to their websites.
Olathe School District said, “I would encourage you to check our website.” And Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools said, “If you want to find out the latest on what the school district is doing, I would go to our website.”
A lot of what you’ll find on the websites are letters to parents with CDC recommendations, and virus cleaning protocols. Several districts also explained they’re constantly reminding individuals to wash their hands. But no real plans are listed if a case actually presented itself.
“We absolutely are ready to respond should something happen. But just depending on what specifically happens might impact exactly how we respond,” David Smith with the Shawnee Mission School District said.
Many of the school districts KCTV5 news spoke to would be advised by health departments and agencies should a case be confirmed.
“Biggest question I get is what about school closings? Again, that will be done by the health department. That’s not a decision we’ll make,” Allison said.
North Kansas City explained they’re investigating whether or not virtual classrooms would be an option should they need to shut down due to a case.
They’re currently exploring options for families who don’t have access to stable WiFi. Olathe Public Schools superintendent already stated this is not realistic for their district.
