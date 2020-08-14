(KCTV) -- The Liberty Public School District said they’ve received a recommendation from the Clay County Public Health Center to push fall sports to the spring.
The school district said they haven’t made a decision yet, but some parents and athletes on both sides of the state line have a different stance.
As we start to see a number of school districts announce whether they will have sports in the fall, we are also seeing a lot of people starting to be very vocal about it.
As the window is being shut on many area school districts’ fall sports seasons this year, many are speaking out.
“They are all our kids and we care about their physical and mental well-beings,” Tiffany Kirkland said.
Kirkland and other parents voiced their concerns in front of the Clay County Health Department, in a last-minute hail Mary attempt to convince them not to suspend fall sports.
She said, “Do I know there is a chance my kids can get it? Yeah. There is also a chance they get in a car accident. They can get hurt playing the sport. That risk is out there. They have a greater risk of that as they do catching COVID.”
Across state lines in Wyandotte County, protestors were making their voices heard in hopes of a mandate reversal.
That came after the county announced the suspension of non-professional contact sports. Plus, Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools recently voted to suspend all fall sports.
Those actions were taken because health officials say contact sports increase the risk of exposure to student athletes, their classmates, and families.
Cody Busic has sons who attend the Piper School District. It’s one of the few districts that, despite the Wyandotte County mandate, is not shutting out the possibility of fall sports and is seeking legal counsel to explore their options.
“I feel like their intent is to keep everyone safe, but I feel like they’re overreaching,” Busic said.
The topic has been a big talker in Bonner Springs, too. Many have strong opinions about it.
“I think it’s frustrating for kids and their parents, too,” said Bill Gibbs, a Bonner Springs resident. “Beyond that, is it really necessary? I don’t know. I think that’s the question on a lot of people’s minds. So, just a lot of frustration.”
The Bonner Springs School District told us they had no issue at all with COVID-19 outbreaks and they were able to hold workouts. So, for right now, they have not ruled out fall sports.
Turner school district hasn’t either and is also reviewing the county order with their legal team to develop a plan for fall sports based on their guidance.
