KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Many restaurants are facing two serious problems. They can't do their usual amount of business plus it's more difficult to get meat because of the pandemic's hit to the supply chain.
The meat shortage means a double whammy at South Waldo’s Burger State. 90% of what they sell is burgers.
The cost of ground beef from their four-state suppliers has gone up almost 50% since the dining room was closed due to the pandemic.
That means about half the business for almost twice the food cost, but he has no intention of raising prices to offset that, not now.
“Because we’re all in this together and we’re all struggling. There’s massive unemployment. We still want people to be able to come in and get an affordable product from us,” Burger State Owner Raymond Reyes said.
Just a few miles up the street is another restaurant with a type of meat in its name: Brookside Poultry is, like Burger State, small, local, and chef owned.
Their prices have been higher than chain chicken joints from day one because much of their poultry comes direct from a family farm in Kearney. But that also means they’re less impacted by the recent surge in animal protein prices
“They don’t necessarily see the price increase on their raw product, what they need to feed the chickens or what have you. So it kind of shields us from that, from any of those price increases from commodity stuff that everybody’s buying,” Brookside Poultry Co-Owner Charles D’Ablaing said.
He says steak prices so far have been steady, because it doesn’t hold up to hoarding like ground beef does.
“They’ve come up because everyone ran out and bought it because it freezes well. They can buy it in bulk,” D’Ablaing said.
Back at Burger State, there’s a bigger concern than just cost.
They’ve been stocking up the best they can for a small operation, but the real sting will be when supply simply runs out.
“We could be in business and selling burgers two weeks from now and a week later we might be shutting down because we don’t have anything to sell,” Reyes said.
The only formula he has for now is plan as he can appreciate the customer support and hope the shortage is short-lived.
