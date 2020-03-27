KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Restaurants and bars have lost a lot of business because of the coronavirus.
Industry experts ask that you be mindful about how much you order out and try to keep it at the same frequency as you did before the pandemic. There are a lot of bars and restaurants in Waldo trying to remind people they’re still open.
KCTV5 News talked to the greater Kansas City Restaurant Association. They said everybody is hurting right now and we could see more closures in the next few weeks.
To help with sales, some restaurants are getting on food delivery services like UberEATS and Grub Hub for the first time. Local owners say they have to make a lot of adjustments.
“Our business has dropped. A lot of people have closed. We’re actually one of the fortunate ones that figured out a way to manage to keep on a limited staff and rotate them in and out. And still be able to do all this and keep the restaurant afloat,” General Manager of Waldo Thai Place James Chang said.
Another way restaurants are getting by is with a little help from each other. Waldo Thai is offering free meals to laid off or furloughed food service workers. They passed out nearly 200 lunches Thursday.
Workers say they’re hoping if everyone follows the Stay at Home Order, restaurants will be able to reopen soon.
“The future’s tricky. I hope that we do move forward pretty soon. It all depends on how long this goes. If we bend that curve like they say pretty soon in the next few weeks, maybe in the next week or two then I think we can bounce back pretty easily but it definitely depends on how long this goes,” Executive Chef of Pirates Bone Burgers Caid Consuegra said.
A lot of businesses are pushing gift certificates so you can have a sit-down meal when the dining rooms open again.
