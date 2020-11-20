JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- With the news of the vaccine’s rapid progress, we wanted to know how people felt about taking it.
Today, we went around the Plaza asking people one question: "If a vaccine for COVID came out right now, would you be comfortable taking it?"
Tim Hayes was down at the plaza playing his guitar trying to get people in the holiday spirit.
As he helps us in the countdown for Christmas, he’s also thinking about what the holiday will look like during a pandemic, and whether or not we will have a vaccine before old Saint Nick comes around.
“If i can believe the news they’ve got right now which is saying 95% on a couple of these I’d say I would take it right away yea,” says Hayes.
He isn’t the only one feeling that way.
“I would I think anything we could do to help the spread at this point we have to take those steps,” says Hector St. John.
“I would take it I believe just because I think they’ve put in a lot of work and a lot of time to make it so I feel like it should be safe,” says Claire Cox.
“I believe the science and I think the people that are putting it all together have credibility so I would take the chance,” says Dave Odegard.
There are a number of people that aren’t willing to take that chance just yet.
“I think it’s too soon and it just makes me uncomfortable with the whole rushing a vaccine thing so no I wouldn’t,” says Taylor Jordan.
“I would probably let it go through the first cycle kind of like the new iPhones or something like that I really don’t want to be a guinea pig for Bill Gates plan for world domination,” says David Dikeman.
“I feel like we haven’t had enough time to really test how long it would last and if there is any longtime side effects to it so I definitely wouldn’t take the first round,” says Samantha Hollingsworth.
