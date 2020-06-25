KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Protesters who have been speaking out against racial injustice have been gathered in large groups, often in situations where social distancing isn't possible. Now, local organizations are reaching out to them to stop the possible spread of COVID-19 cases with testing.
Free tests are becoming more and more available, but one community group wanted to invite people who have been protesting injustice.
United Inner City Services has partnered with Heart to Heart International to offer free tests to people who attended demonstrations earlier this month in Kansas City, as well as anyone else who feels like they should be tested.
Dozens of people signed up for a swab in advance but dozens more walk-ins showed up in the morning, too.
They intentionally chose a location at 37th and Troost to provide as much access as they could. They hope to reach anyone who may need a test, especially in underserved communities.
“Black and brown people, people of color, they need the same resources available in other communities,” said Deidre Anderson with United Inner City Services. “I think it's important to do more things like this, meet people where they are.”
Some felt it was important to come and get tested again, despite the fact they’d been tested before.
It's was familiar process for Rhonda Nolen. “I know what to look for,” she said. “It's not going to be a surprise.”
On Thursday, she got swabbed for the third time. “It's not something to be afraid of,” she said. “I want to be sure that I'm safe and my family is safe.”
For Emma Boehmer, however, the sensation of a COVID-19 test was a first. “My eyes are kind of watering but it's fine,” she said.
Boehmer was one of thousands of demonstrators who have been gathering to protest racial injustice.
“I'm cognizant that if I'm out and about I could be out spreading it, so I just want to be sure,” she said.
“We wanted to be sure that anyone who has used their voice has this opportunity available,” said Anderson.
“Every one of us matters,” said Tena Tiruneh with Heart to Heart International. “I just want to encourage people to get tested.”
Community test sites like theirs will become more and more important in tracking the spread of the virus, especially as people continue to venture out to their jobs and lives.
“It's going to take all of us,” Anderson said. “It's going to take all of us talking to our loved ones. We don't want to be a city that's on the radar as one people don't want to travel to.”
