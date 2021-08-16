KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Vaccine incentive programs are common across the U.S.
We’ve seen them locally at concerts and health department vaccine clinics with varying success. Last week, the Kansas City Health Department vaccinated just 35 people at the Garth Brooks concert.
This afternoon, the Unified Government Public Health Department of Wyandotte County announced it’s upping the amount of money and prizes residents can win. Kids 12 and up could win $100 instantly.
Missouri’s statewide lottery program is giving out three rounds of $10,000 cash prizes. The UGPHD is matching the $10,000 prize across the state line for two people 18 or older.
“I wish I would have done that,” said Kansas resident Robin Gray. “I took them shots for free.”
Gray is in the same boat as hundreds of thousands of people in Missouri and Kansas.
Missouri posted the breakdown of how many people were vaccinated before and after Governor Parson announced the statewide incentive program.
- Almost 445,000 Missourians 18 and older got a Covid shot before the state announced its incentive program.
- 24,000 got a shot after they learned of the $10,000 prize.
- 26,000 eligible children got the vaccine, but the state doesn’t break up those shots by date.
Metropolitan Community College Psychology Professor Kim Glackin explained the psychology behind lackluster participation in some vaccine incentive events.
“People recognize they are being bribed and you’ve now tainted it,” Glackin said. “You’ve now made people much more skeptical in a way they weren’t previously.”
She compares incentives to making Jell-O. In her analogy, people are the water and the incentive is the flavored gelatin mix. It’s assumed when you mix the two together and cool it in a bowl, the gelatin will take the shape of the mold it’s in.
However, people aren’t Jell-O. We act independently from what we are told to do. It’s for this reason that Glackin said incentives are a slightly outdated way of getting people to perform certain actions.
“People who weren’t going to get it,” Glackin said, “aren’t going to get it regardless of what you do.”
She said it comes down to what’s motivating you to get the vaccine, or any other action being incentivized.
Glackin said the feeling of bribery comes from what’s motivating you to get the vaccine. Internal motivators like pride, desire or love tend to be strong motivators. However, if you have external motivators--like money, fame or praise--you can feel used.
“If I wrap your motivation for doing something around an external motivation, even if it was something you might have wanted to do anyway, but I’m giving you an external reason for doing it,” she said. “I will actually sabotage it and make you less likely to engage in it in the future.”
Based on the psychological theories Glackin teaches, incentives might be creating the opposite result leaders are hoping for.
Glackin says people who haven’t gotten a vaccine need leaders to answer their questions, and respect for their choices and the autonomy to do so more than they need prizes.
Glackin is a professor with Metropolitan Community College. For transparency, we want you to know the college has used incentives when offering vaccines.
