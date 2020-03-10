LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) - Worries over the coronavirus have area churches making some changes.
Church of the Resurrection leaders had a meeting Tuesday about how they should respond to the outbreak, and they’re not the only place of worship having this conversation.
LouAnne Wagner works at St. Pius the 10th Catholic Church in Mission. Her message for parishioners is to not panic, but to take caution.
“We’re just trying to contain the spread as much as we can. You know, do our part here. It’s a small little part, but you know we’re just doing what we can,” Wagner said.
The church already changed Holy Communion for the flu season and now they’re no longer distributing the Precious Blood.
“We have a cup that’s shared amongst everybody. We have four cups actually and so we’ve stopped that,” Wagner said.
Since the coronavirus, Priest Father Ken Kelly has encouraged more precautions.
“Just this week, he asked to have all the holy water taken out, and not have any holy water for right now,” Wagner said.
Instead, hand sanitizer is going into its place.
“Typically, during the sign of peace, we shake hands, hug, kiss whatever. Now with the flu season or the coronavirus, sign of peace now is you say peace, elbow bump, ankle bump whatever,” Wagner said.
Nearly 300 people attend mass between all three services, but so far, the virus has not hurt their attendance numbers.
At Church of the Resurrection, Senior Director of Communications Cathy Bien, says they’re taking similar precautions. Though, they also have another way for people to access services.
“We stream all of our services online, which would be an option for individuals if they prefer to stay at home,” Bien said.
Church leaders say they’re just trying to limit hand contact as much as they can. Should the coronavirus outbreak worsen, leaders say strictly remote services could be an option if health experts we’re to advise it.
