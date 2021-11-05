OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) --- The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the Kansas City area earlier this week.
Pediatric Care Specialists, an affiliate of Children's Mercy Hospitals, received some of the first doses in the area on Wednesday.
Dr. Robert Schloegel, a pediatrician at the clinic, said dozens of parents were interested in getting their child a dose as soon as possible.
"Some of the families are happy and relieved to vaccinated their child," he said.
Michael and Nika Cuevas brought their six-year-old son, Colt, to the doctor's office Friday morning for a shot.
Waiting in the exam room, their two-year-old daughter, Blake, wore a doctor's costume and poked at her brother with a plastic toy syringe.
Colt did not seem to mind the idea of getting a shot. His parents had promised him ice cream after his appointment, too.
"I think because Colt knows his parents have gotten the COVID shot he's excited about this opportunity to be one of the very first kids in the area to save lives and protect other people," his dad said.
Colt's mother, Nika, is an ICU nurse. She agreed that Colt seemed to understand the importance of getting vaccinated.
"I hope everyone goes in and gets a COVID shot so we can put an end to this," she said
Schloegel's office expects to receive more vaccines next week.
"I know people have questions," he said. "We're here to answer those questions and make people comfortable."
