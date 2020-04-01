WESTPORT, MO (KCTV) - Spectrum is offering a free two-month credit for new customers, but this doesn’t help all students.
Jessica Saucedo is doing what she can to keep her children occupied while they’re out of school. But she’s worried about her 7th grader.
She says he was struggling before the stay-at-home order and was doing after school tutoring to catch up.
“Now there’s none of that to catch up with. So who is to say this kid passes, this kid flags? Do they all pass? Do they all flunk?” Saucedo questioned.
His teachers at Hogan Preparatory Academy have reached out via email.
“In our case, we don’t have WIFI, so how is he supposed to do his Google classroom?” Saucedo asked.
They also have no computer.
“You can’t do all your homework on a cell phone,” Saucedo said.
Other schools are sending schoolwork home in the mail.
Beverly Haskins’ son is a high school sophomore, and he has a large packet of work that he has to read. He has barely started any of it.
“It’s kind of hard to keep them on track when they’re at home and they don’t want to do nothing,” Haskins said.
He hasn’t had contact with his teachers at Southeast Highschool in weeks.
“So we’re hearing about 25% to 30% of kids without consistent internet connectivity at home,” Founder and CEO of Leanlab Education Innovation Katie Boody said.
Leanlab Education Innovation is a non-profit that has identified more than 11,000 metro families without internet. The metro’s 22 school districts still need a collective 2,300 devices to give to students.
“We are working with internet providers to provide hotspot solutions. We have been able to find several that are able to work with us. The challenge right now is timing,” Boody said.
Until those hotspots can be distributed, some families will have to get creative.
“I go to the bookstores and buy math books, reading books, social studies, whatever he can do for 30 minutes in each one,” Saucedo said.
And unfortunately, there will be a lot of students that fall behind.
Haskins’ son actually went and got a job at Walmart to help his family since she and her husband aren’t working. She fears if schools don’t open up soon, he may never go back.
