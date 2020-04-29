KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - On a regular Wednesday afternoon, the hallways of any school in Kansas City would be packed with kids, but instead they’re all learning from home, which isn’t that easy for everyone. One program is making it possible for every student in Kansas City to home-school.
A special delivery to kids who deserve it. More than 4,400 hotspots and 2,400 devices are being delivered in Kansas City. It’s all thanks to Smart School KC and investors like the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, Hall family Foundation and Walton Family Foundation.
The grant will help kids like 11-year-old Suldano Sayid who’s already thinking about life well beyond the pandemic.
“I might want to be a researcher or a teacher it just depends how I’m feeling when I actually grow up and think about it,” 6th grader Suldano Sayid said.
Moving from the classroom to the living room has been a tough transition for most families across the metro, but it’s been especially tough for about 20% of children living in our urban core.
“Many of us take for granted Internet connectivity and broadband and the ability to communicate in this crazy new world of ours, but there are many families, particularly in the urban core, who really lack the ability to have connections to have devices that are needed and then all the sudden, school was entirely virtual and so many folks were being left out,” SchoolSmart KC CEO Awais Sufi said.
“There is definitely a digital divide and I think we don’t talk enough about it,” Scuola Vita Nuova CEO Nicole Goodman said.
Goodman is the CEO of the charter school off Garfield in Kansas City and says this grant can help change lives.
“Living in poverty is not easy and it’s already stressful, so knowing that we can give these tools to our families just, it helps relieve some of that stress,” Goodman said.
Stress that’s already been lifted for so many deserving students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.