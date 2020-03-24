KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Many Olympic athletes will have to make a lot of adjustments since the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo were postponed because of the coronavirus.
“It’s not a very forgiving sport,” triple jumper Andrea Geubelle Norris said.
Norris has been competing in track and field for 12 years, including for the University of Kansas.
Her specialty is in triple jumping, a skill that she’s been able to showcase on some of the highest platforms. In 2016, she competed in the Olympics in Rio.
“It’s countless hours of practice it’s the way you eat the way you sleep everything goes into that one moment,” Norris said.
This year, Norris was planning to relive that Olympic moment one last time.
“I was going to retire after this Olympics,” Norris said.
Of course, Norris fully supports the postponement, but now there’s a big question mark on her future.
“We haven’t had qualifications so we don’t know who would have been on the team and all of that has been postponed as well, so lots of big decisions to make right now,” Norris said.
Decisions retired Kansas City Olympic gymnast Terin Humphrey knows all too well.
“I did gymnastics for 20 years and the older you get, the harder it is on your body, so for a gymnast to postpone another year, that’s another whole year that you’re pounding on your body,” Terin Humphrey who participated in the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece, said.
“We were just ready to go out and compete and show off so it’s just so many different emotions and so many, it’s hard to describe,” Humphrey said.
Which is why both Humphrey and Norris feel for those who won’t be able to experience it this year, and just encourage both the young and old Olympians to keep striving for greatness.
“Keep it in perspective and know we’ll get through this,” Humphrey said.
At this time, Olympic officials say the games will be postponed to 2021, but the exact date has not been released.
