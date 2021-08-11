KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As of today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging all pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine as many hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be hospitalized with the virus.
Kansas City is one of the areas seeing the trend.
“We have had several patients even in the last month who have ended up in our ICU and needed ventilation assistance," said Dr. Kristin Wooten, the medical director of the women and children’s division at Saint Luke’s Health System. "During several different stages, whether it’s first trimester or third trimester of pregnancy," she added.
Saint Luke’s couldn’t immediately provide the exact number of pregnant patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across their system because it’s not a data set tracked daily. The hospital system had 139 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday, which is up from 83 three weeks ago.
Dr. Wooten says the sick, pregnant patients are all unvaccinated.
“Anytime we see a mom get that sick, that needs to go to the ICU, that needs to have some sort of breathing support, that to us is tragic because then--obviously--we’re talking about potentially the need for preterm delivery or a mom who doesn’t survive," she said. "So, anytime we see those admissions, it tears us up because we know that it was potentially preventable by a vaccine.”
Dr. Wooten has been advocating for her patients to get vaccinated for quite a while. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) have recommended the shot for pregnant women since January.
Wooten hopes the CDC’s recommendation will help persuade patients who might still be hesitant about the vaccine.
“This is a safe vaccine," she said. "The time to sit back and wait and see what happens is no longer. You really should consider and get the vaccine as long as you’re eligible. And, most patients are eligible but you should talk to your provider."
Angela Pepper, a social worker at Saint Luke’s, is 33 weeks pregnant and fully vaccinated. She says the side effects from the vaccine were minimal compared to COVID-19 that she suffered through last summer.
She said, "I had loss of taste, loss of smell. Super tired. I mean, literally having a phone conversation or sitting up and talking to someone was rather difficult."
she got her first dose in January. At the time, she didn’t know she was expecting. When she received her second shot, she knew she was five or six weeks pregnant.
“I was a little scared,” she said.
Back in January, when she got the vaccine, there wasn’t much information about the effects on pregnant women. Now, she’s glad she went through with the second shot as well.
“I certainly would’ve felt better if all of these recommendations had told me to go ahead and get the vaccine at that point," Pepper said. "So, I’m hopeful that it will help encourage other people to go do it as well."
Pepper said any mild symptoms from getting the shot did not compare to actually battling the virus.
“It is not anywhere near what you were going to feel like if you’re going to have COVID," she said. "So, I think the risks of getting COVID are far, far, far greater than taking the vaccine and protecting yourself and your baby.”
Dr. Wooten said it’s proven that getting the vaccine not only protects expecting mothers from getting severe illness, but it also passed antibodies on to babies.
“We are seeing the antibodies in the cord blood," she explained. "So, that means that we are transmitting antibodies to babies when we are getting vaccinated during pregnancy."
Antibodies have also been detected in breastmilk. So, no matter what trimester an expecting mother is in--or even for new breastfeeding mothers--Wooten urges getting vaccinated.
“If you have not received your COVID-19 vaccine, go out and seek your provider," she said. "Discuss it with him or her and get vaccinated as soon as you can to hopefully prevent you from ending up in a hospital or in ICU, and enabling you to have a happy and healthy pregnancy and baby.”
