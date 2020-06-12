KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A nurse who answered the call to help patients fight COVID-19 on the frontline is now battling the virus herself.
On Friday night, friends and medical community members held a prayer service for Ashley Arrowood.
Starting at 8 p.m., her friends filled the courtyard near the Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute. Coronavirus visitor restrictions prevent them from being right by her side, but they want her to know she is surrounded by supporters.
Arrowood’s friends who organized this prayer service describe her as a selfless mentor.
“Very compassionate,” Anne Johnson said.
They were not surprised when she volunteered to help COVID-19 patients in St. Louis.
“She impacts every life with her knowledge of nursing,” said Elizabeth Ho. “Just the empathy she shares with others.”
Near the end of Arrowhead’s travel assignment, her lips turned blue. She had trouble breathing. She then tested positive for COVID-19.
Johnson said, “Her being Ashley, the first thing she said was, ‘Talk to my mom. Take care of my mom.’”
“That is what Ashley would want us to do, so we are doing it,” said Ho.
Ashley is an only child who means the world to her mother. Her friends and coworkers miss her.
“We just hope she comes back to us,” said Johnson. “She always stands right here,” she added, pointing in between the two friends. “We are missing her right here.”
Her friends, fellow nurses, and members of the medical community are raising funds to help with medical expenses. It’s unclear what insurance will cover because Ashley got ill near the end of her travel assignment.
“I honestly thought, if anything, she’d be the one to cure the virus not come down with it,” said Johnson.
Ashley was intubated on June 9 and remains sedated for hours each day to give her body the chance to receive the maximum amount of oxygen to hopefully recover.
“We just feel like the only thing we can do right now is pray that God gives her the strength to heal,” said Ho.
To visit their fundraiser, click here.
