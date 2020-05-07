LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Concert venues will be among the last places allowed to open and small, independent venues are particularly vulnerable.
On Thursday, KCTV5’s Betsy Webster took a look at how they’re joining forces as a group to try to get some help and protection.
Liberty Hall has been offering live entertainment in Lawrence for more than a century, so it’s a bit sad to see the seats and stage sit empty.
It’s affecting more people than you might realize.
Liberty Hall General Manager Dean Edington said: “Everybody. From the bartenders and the door staff and the stage hands and the sound guys and the lighting directors and the hospitality people… and that’s just locally.”
The marquee at the Grenada in Lawrence now has a clever reference to the current crisis. The lyrics of a song by The Police: “Don’t Stand So Close to Me.” The words are spaced out, trying to keep the vibe upbeat during a tough time.
Mike Logan, the co-owner of the Grenada and the Bottleneck said, “We can’t sell live music as a carryout item. You have to experience a live show.”
Stages at independent venues like his have been springboards for acts that later blow up big time.
But, it’s not just a music thing. When people travel to hit a show, they bring other business.
“You might get an AirBnB or a hotel,” said Jacki Becker. “You’ll go out to dinner.”
“They may get breakfast or brunch the next morning, gas on the way out of town,” Logan said.
The Bottleneck, The Granada, Liberty Hall, and some key promoters like Mammoth Entertainment joined others across the nation to create what they call The National Independent Venue Association.
When it started three weeks ago, there were 450 members. There are now more than 1,300 across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
As the website shows, they’re calling it “#SaveOurStages.” They’ve pooled resources to lobby leaders on Capitol Hill for specialized assistance.
Music venues were among the first to close and they’ll be in the last phase of those allowed to open.
Even then, as Edington said, “It’s not just a local ordinance that says, ‘Okay, you guys can have concerts again. Yay!’”
That’s because getting most shows to stage involves a national schedule.
Becker works for Mammoth, which books bands at dozens of venues in Lawrence and KC.
“They plan a 36- to 75-day tour and, suddenly, all those dots have moved because this one venue on this day can’t play but they can play this day,” she said. “So, you really have to put all the pieces together.”
They all said few are pumped to book until 2021 because so much is uncertain.
In the meantime, they’ll be selling merch and changing up marquees to keep inspiring people in silence.
If you want a look at the specifics of NIVA proposal to Congress, click here.
To view a list of all the venues and promoters involved with NIVA, click here.
