HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- First responders and health care workers are crucial in treating and caring for COVID-19 patients.
However, with rising deaths from the virus, another important group of workers is seeing its impact firsthand.
Dealing with death is always part of the job for Michael Dijak but lately he and Matthew Seago have handled more loss than usual.
You see, they run Complete Cremation in Harrisonville. It’s a business seeing a surging workload.
“What we're going through now is something else,” said Seago. “We're working a difficult job. Demand is high. It's just nonstop.”
“Families have been great,” Dijak said. “They're understanding.”
The business has handled at least 12 coronavirus deaths, but part of their new caseload comes from families choosing to cremate instead of holding traditional burials.
“Usually, when you have a viewing or a funeral, you have a lot of people shaking hands and hugging and you just can't do that right now,” explained Dijak.
That was the case with Lana Johnson's family.
“Nothing is easy when it comes to planning services, let me tell you,” Johnson said.
Johnson's grandmother died in hospice care in April. Even though it wasn't COVID related, they couldn't hold a traditional burial.
“Put trust right now in the process, stay safe,” Johnson said.
For many families right now who have lost people in the past few weeks, one of the most difficult things has been not seeing their loved ones in their final days.
“That's difficult because pre-coronavirus you could be with someone in the hospital and you just can't do that right now,” Dijak said.
Dijak and his employees take universal precautions with all of their cases, but right now they're also adding safety equipment and treating each one as if the person could be infected.
“We're doing more with facial protections and masks,” Dijak said.
They're experiencing a pandemic firsthand, too.
“It’s a very contagious virus and it becomes our responsibility to keep ourselves clean and away from people,” added Dijak.
Meanwhile, they work to bring rest and comfort in times of crisis.
